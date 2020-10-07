PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With less than a month left in the election, several new polls released Wednesday show Sen. Martha McSally trailing her Democratic challenger Mark Kelly in this high stakes senate race.

Three new surveys show Kelly leading from 7 percentage points to 10 percentage points and is more evidence that McSally is in danger of losing her second senate race in two years.

While the polls were released one day after their debate, they were conducted before the one and only showdown, so there is no indication whether any candidate benefited from their performance.

Kelly, McSally spar in only debate of Senate campaign Republican Sen. Martha McSally came out swinging against her Democratic challenger in their only face-to-face debate Tuesday, accusing retired astronaut Mark Kelly of obfuscating his true beliefs.

"The only thing that you run out of in campaigns is time, and people got their ballots today, and everyone is on the clock," said Chuck Coughlin, a veteran Republican political consultant.

His consulting firm, HighGround, Inc., released one of the polls today, which appears to show Kelly in the lead. Their survey had Kelly up over McSally 50 percent to 43.5 percent, as early voting begins in Arizona.

The two other polls released by Data Orbital and Ipsos put Kelly ahead by six points and ten points, respectively.

McSally hasn't led a poll since July 1, according to the polls tracked by the website, FiveThirtyEight.

When contacted by Arizona's Family, a spokeswoman for the McSally campaign said the recent polling does not reflect what they see according to their own internal surveys.