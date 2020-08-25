MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mary Ann Mendoza, the mother of fallen Mesa police officer Brandon Mendoza, was set to speak at the Republican National Convention tonight. But now, her speech has been pulled by convention officials.

Mendoza's speech was yanked from the lineup after she directed her Twitter followers to a series of anti-Semitic, conspiratorial messages, according to the Associated Press.

Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh says, “We have removed the scheduled video from the convention lineup and it will no longer run this week.”

Mendoza has apologized for the tweet, writing that she “retweeted a very long thread earlier without reading every post within the thread” and said it “does not reflect my feelings or personal thoughts whatsoever.”

Mendoza had been scheduled to deliver remarks Tuesday night to highlight the president’s fight against illegal immigration

Mendoza's son, Brandon Mendoza, 32, was killed in 2014 when a drunk-driver who was going the wrong way crashed into him head-on on I-10. Police said the drunk-driver was 42-year-old Raul Silva-Corona, an undocumented immigrant with a criminal history. Silva-Corona had a blood alcohol content of 0.24%, or three times the legal limit.

Both Silva-Corona and Brandon Mendoza were killed in the crash.

+5 Wrong-way driver hit, killed off-duty Mesa officer An off-duty Mesa police officer was killed Monday morning in a head-on collision with a wrong-way driver who had been going for miles. The suspect's vehicle exploded into flames on impact.

Ever since the tragic crash, Mary Ann Mendoza has advocated against illegal immigration. Mary Ann says Silva-Corona should have been deported after being convicted of several crimes in Colorado years prior to the crash.

"I was so unaware of the magnitude of crimes that illegal criminals commit in our country. We do not have a secure border," Mendoza has said. "A lot of these illegal criminals who are deported do come right back over the border."

Mary Ann went on to say that her son Brandon worked with a lot of undocumented immigrants in the public while he was a police officer and that what she's fighting against are undocumented people who commit crimes in America.

"I understand immigration reform needs to happen to give some of these people a path to live a life and not have to be worried about being deported when they haven't been a burden on American taxpayers."

Mary Ann says she's met President Trump multiple times and that he remembers her son's story every time. She says she supports Trump because she believes he's working to secure the border.

Another Arizona family, Carla and Marsha Mueller, are slated to speak at the RNC Thursday night. The Muellers' daughter Kayla was on a humanitarian mission in Turkey in 2013 when she was kidnapped by ISIS after crossing the Syrian border to visit a hospital. Kayla was held captive, tortured and killed in 2015.

The first night of the Republican National Convention kicked off Monday night and will continue nightly until Thursday.

Arizona will be an important state in the general election as the state has turned "purple" after being a historically conservative state. An Arizona woman spoke at the Democratic National Convention last week after her father died of complication from COVID-19.

+2 Phoenix woman behind #HonestObit speaks at Democratic National Convention A Phoenix woman spoke on the first night of the Democratic National Convention Monday after the obituary she wrote for her father who died of COVID-19 complications was shared widely on social media.

The woman wrote a scathing obituary for her father saying that the leadership from Trump and Gov. Ducey allowed her father to be a victim of the virus.