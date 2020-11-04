PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With hundreds of thousands of ballots left to be counted in Arizona, more than 100 people are protesting in downtown Phoenix on Wednesday night, claiming some ballots haven't been properly counted.

The extremist group AZ Patriots initially walked right into the Maricopa County Recorder's Office at Third Avenue and Lincoln Street, live streaming. One of the members was wearing a military vest and made a claim the County used Sharpie pens to make some ballots invalid. The conspiracy gained traction on Wednesday, but the officials said that it is not true and Sharpie pens don't disqualify ballots.

After demonstrators were kicked out of the elections center, they stayed in the parking lot. Some President Donald Trump supporters and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden supporters joined them in the parking lot.

"Count every vote," a few of them chanted.

Also protesting was Jennifer Harrison, a leader of Arizona's Patriot movement. She had a megaphone and was calling out Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes, saying, "Where are our votes, Adrian?" Fontes is the head of elections for Maricopa County.

The group then moved to the Arizona Capitol Building to protest the election results. They stayed there for about a half-hour before moving back to the Maricopa County Recorder's Office. The group grew to about 100 people with it being mostly Trump supporters. They chanted "Four more years" and "Count the votes." The demonstration has gotten a little rowdy but nothing violent.