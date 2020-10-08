Mike Pence, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris campaign in Arizona Thursday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It was a big day for politics in Arizona Thursday, as both Mike Pence, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made appearances in the Valley.

The Vice President spoke at a Make America Great Again campaign rally in Peoria Thursday afternoon. The event was held at TYR Tactical at 2 p.m., and he spoke for about 40 minutes. During his speech, he said, “The road to victory leads right through Arizona.”

Also on Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris paid a visit to our state. Biden and Harris first met with American Indian tribal leaders in Phoenix. They then embarked on a “Battle for the Soul of the Nation” bus tour to meet with small business owners in Phoenix and Tempe. The Biden camp also announced the bus tour will make stops in Yuma and Tucson on Friday.

Arizona has been a hot spot for political campaigning in recent weeks. President Trump was actually supposed to visit Arizona this week, but those plans were cancelled after he and the first lady both tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Pence has reportedly tested negative for the virus and has continued campaigning.

As the election gets closer, Republicans have been campaigning hard in our state, with multiple visits from the Trump camp. Previously, President Trump came to Phoenix on Sept. 14 for a round table discussion with Latino voters. That rally was followed by a visit from daughter Ivanka Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence, and sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

The Arizona campaign events Thursday came one day after Pence and Harris faced off in a heated VP candidate debate in Utah. During Wednesday's televised debate, the candidates were separated by plexiglass barriers.

With the virus sweeping through the government and Trump just days out of the hospital, Pence acknowledged that “our nation’s gone through a very challenging time this year.” But he added, “I want the American people to know, from the very first day, President Trump has put the health of America first.” He promised millions of doses of a yet-to-be-announced treatment before the end of the year.

But Harris criticized Trump’s consistent downplaying of the pandemic’s threat, insisting she would not take a vaccine if the Republican president endorsed it without the backing of medical professionals. “Frankly this administration has forfeited their right to reelection based on this,” she charged.

Wednesday’s debate was the first and last featuring the vice presidential contenders. Trump and Biden are set to face off again next week, and for a final time the week after, as the 2020 election speeds to its finale.

CAST YOUR VOTE!

Early voting kicked off Wednesday, and Arizona election officials say it's more important than ever this year to cast your ballots.

It looks like voters are already showing up to make their voices heard. Maricopa County broke a record Wednesday for the highest number of in-person voters on the first day of early voting, according to County Recorder Adrian Fontes. The county saw 2,922 voters cast a ballot in-person at the seven early voting sites currently up and running. In 2018, 393 voters cast a ballot on the first day of early voting, and in 2016, 847 voters showed up on the first day of early voting, according to the county recorder.

Arizona's Election Authority has put together a list of frequently asked questions about voting by mail in Arizona. If you have a question that is not answered here, please email us and we will find the answer for you.

You can also visit our special election section that holds answers to many common election and voting questions.