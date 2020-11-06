PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- To keep everyone safe, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone ramped up security at the elections headquarters this week.
"We're emotionally attached during this timeframe," said Penzone. "Emotions can lead to frustrations or celebrations. I would just compel everyone to be patient and be thoughtful."
So far, MCSO and Phoenix Police Department say no protesters have been arrested this week.
Penzone said they won't gear down until crowds disappear.
"We know we're going to see some protests," said Penzone. "We know the recorder's office is still trying to overcome a robust number of ballots to be counted. We're going to dedicate all the staffing necessary to make sure those spaces are safe spaces...We have mobilized the department just to make sure we have all the staffing necessary to provide safety for any unknown variables we may deal with."
Sheriff Penzone said we may see some barriers go up this weekend around protesters.
"The only new barriers that went up this week are specific to the recorder's office, and we may take some steps to potentially put barriers or prohibit some adjacent streets just because of safety concerns. With a lot of pedestrian traffic and vehicle traffic increasing, there becomes a greater risk of someone not paying attention and being struck with a vehicle."
Penzone said interactions with protesters have been positive so far.
"The core things that will cross the line are going to be criminal damage," said Penzone. "They're going to be acts of violence. Those are the two biggest issues we deal with when you a massive people in a small space, and there are conflicting values or principles."