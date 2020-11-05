PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Attorney's Office responded on Thursday to questions sent by the Arizona Attorney General's Office regarding hundreds of complaints the AG received about the use of Sharpies at polling centers.

On Wednesday, the Attorney General's Office requested information in a letter sent to the Director of Elections Day and Emergency Voting for the Maricopa County Elections Department. In the letter, Michael Catlett, the Deputy Solicitor General, said the office had received "hundreds of voter complaints regarding the use of Sharpie brand markers to fill out ballots on Election Day at voting centers in Maricopa County."

Catlett goes on to say voters were concerned that the use of Sharpies may have caused ballots to be rejected, spoiled, or canceled. The office then requested information to several question by noon Thursday.

On Thursday, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office responded to those questions. To view the questions and answers given, view the document below:

You can also click here to download the full document.

The Attorney's Office also extended an invitation to Attorney General Brnovich to observe a demonstration of the process for casting and tabulating ballots.

The response also states that Sharpie markers are recommended by the manufacturer of Maricopa County's vote tabulation machines as the preferred way to mark ballots for use in those machines. Ink from ballpoint pens can cause smudges in the machines, while Sharpie markers do not.

The ballots are also designed in a way that any "bleed through" caused by ink cannot create false votes or cause a voter's intended vote to be miscounted.

Arizona's Family has reached out to Attorney General Brnovich's Office for a response and update on their inquiry into voter complaints.