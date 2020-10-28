PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said Wednesday that voters in the county have already returned more early ballots than they did for the 2016 presidential election.

With less than a week before Election Day 2020, early voters are casting ballots in record numbers.

"Maricopa voters like to vote early and this election has been no exception," Fontes said. "We are seeing a record number of early ballots returned and the enthusiasm is very exciting. I am so proud of my office and the team at the Elections Department."

Fontes said the county has been heavily focused on options to vote early because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With more than 2 million ballots requested, 1.26 million (63%) early ballots have already been returned. More than 80,000 voters have cast their ballot early in person at vote centers across the country, Fontes said.

In 2016, 1,251,975 Maricopa County voters cast their ballot during the early voting period. Maricopa County's total voter turnout in 2016 was nearly 1.61 million.

"Now that we are past the recommended date to return you ballot by mail, voters who still have their early ballot can drop it off at a vote center or ballot drop box," Fontes said.

Today, voters can visit any of the 90 vote centers open to return their ballot or vote in person.

The early voting period ends on Friday, Oct. 30.