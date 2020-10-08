PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Maricopa County is the fourth largest county in the country behind Los Angeles County, Cook County (Illinois) and Harris County (Texas). It also has the biggest law enforcement agency – Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) – in Arizona.
Now, voters have the choice between Paul Penzone and Jerry Sheridan for sheriff.
What does a sheriff do?
The MCSO sheriff oversees the department of roughly 3,300 employees. They manage the MCSO budget, which is the third largest budget in the country. The sheriff oversees custody of the county jail and the care of prisoners.
Term Limits
When a sheriff is elected in Arizona, each term is four years and has a salary set by the state legislature, which is the same for all 15 sheriffs in the state. However, there is no limit on how many times you can serve a four-year term, meaning if you run ten times and win all ten, you can serve as sheriff for 40 years. To date, according to MCSO’s website, Maricopa County has had 37 sheriffs since it was established as a county in 1871.
Who is Paul Penzone?
Penzone is the Democrat nomination for Maricopa County Sheriff and was elected as sheriff in 2016. According to the MCSO website, Penzone grew up in Phoenix and studied criminal justice at Glendale Community College and Northern Arizona University. He has been with law enforcement and public safety for over 30 years including 21 years with the Phoenix Police Department where he worked seven years with the Silent Witness program. Penzone retired from the Phoenix Police Department and went on to become the Vice President with Childhelp, which is a nonprofit that works with prevention and treatment for child abuse. He also had his own private security firm.
Some of the things that Penzone worked on as sheriff includes the establishment of the Fugitive Apprehension Tactical Enforcement (FATE) Unit, which works with the FBI to find dangerous fugitives in the county and reduce the backlog of unserved felony warrants, according to Penzone’s campaign website. Penzone has created an internal auditing system to investigate crimes against children.
Since Penzone took office, he helped recover $50 million in illegal drugs and worked with the McCain Institute to fight human trafficking. He helped create the MOSAIC program in MCSO jails that would help inmates beat addiction, process trauma and help to stop substances being brought into the jails.
Who is Jerry Sheridan?
Sheridan is a former Maricopa County chief deputy who ran against his former boss, 88-year-old Joe Arpaio, in the primary election for the Republican nomination for Maricopa County Sheriff.
“I am honored to have received so much support from both Republicans and Democrats who are fed up with the current direction of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office under the leadership of Paul Penzone. The voter turnout in this year's primary was a clear indication the people of Maricopa County want change and know I will fight to bring back law and order. When I return to the office, one I have already served for 38 yrs, my priorities will be to make the citizens of Maricopa County feel safe and secure again,” Sheridan said in a statement.
Sheridan worked with MCSO for 40 years. His career started in 1978 as a detention officer and then a deputy sheriff while he was attending the Phoenix Police Academy. He went on to become a corporal, a sergeant, and a lieutenant. He went on to work with Security and Transport and Property Management Division Commander. In 1993, Sheridan became a captain. A few years later, he became Chief of Patrol, then Chief of Custody. 30 years into his career he became the Arizona Peace Officers Standards and Train Board of the Chief of Custody. In 2010, Sheridan became Sheriff Arpaio’s Chief Deputy.
“The decision to run for Sheriff of Maricopa County in 2020 was easy for him even knowing how difficult a task it will be. He wants to give back to the MCSO, its employees, and the citizens of Maricopa County, in return for what they have given to him those forty years,” per Sheridan’s campaign website.