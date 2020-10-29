PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As of Thursday morning, the Maricopa County Elections Department had about 11,000 ballots that need extra attention before they can be officially counted.

The figure changes day to day and includes ballots with mismatched signatures or no signature at all. Some voters don't know which signature to use.

"I don't remember how I signed originally when I was 18," says voter Jason Brown. "I'm 44 now, so who knows what that signature looks like."

Brown snapped a photo of his ballot before he dropped it into the box at headquarters. He says he wanted to have proof he voted.

"I just wanted to make sure I was on video capturing my signature, make sure I signed it, dated it, sealed it, dropping it in the box," says Brown. "You know, with today's date, so that I can track it."

The elections department has received 1.3 million mail-in ballots so far, and with that record number comes a high volume of ballots that need vetting.

"If you registered to vote with your driver's license when you signed up for your driver's license, then more than likely, that will be the signature we're looking at," says spokeswoman Erika Flores. "But we do have other signatures that we possibly have on file that we can compare it to."

Flores says there are three signature verification levels starting with staff comparing two signatures to determine whether they are a match.

"If they see something that looks a bit off, then it goes to the manager level," says Flores. "The manager level has forensics experience that they can go through, see the different slants of the signature, and then see if it matches that way."

The third level of signature verification is when random audits are conducted on good and bad signatures.

If a ballot does not have a signature, the voter has until 7 p.m. election night to sign it. If a ballot has a mismatched signature, the voter has five days after election day to verify they are the one who signed the ballot.

Maricopa County rejected more than 5,200 ballots in the 2016 election because the ballots either had no signatures, mismatched signatures, or they were turned in late.

Voters are encouraged to check their early ballot status at BeBallotReady.Vote.