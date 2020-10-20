PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - With two weeks to go before Election Day, the Maricopa County Elections Department will begin to count early ballots Tuesday. Since early voting started on Oct. 7, 645,000 ballots have been completed.

Early voting includes early, absentee, and mail-in ballots. Basically, early voting means any ballots that are cast before election day.

This year, Maricopa County mailed more than 2 million ballots. More than 20,000 people have already voted in person.

The county says it is using new equipment this year to help them be more efficient and count ballots accurately and faster than past elections.

You can get an early ballot by registering for either a one-time mail-in ballot or to be put on the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL). The last day to request a ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 23.

If you have not received your early ballot, you may request a replacement. Send an email to voterinfo@risc.maricopa.gov or call 602-506-1511. The last day to request a replacement by mail is Oct. 23 by 5 p.m. Voters also have the option of requesting a replacement ballot in person at any voting location.

Click here for locations near you where you can vote early in person or drop off your completed mail-in ballot if you do not want to mail it. Due to COVID-19, in-person voting locations will be following CDC guidelines and have safety measures in place for poll workers and voters.

Drive-through drop box locations will be opening on Oct. 24.

Official poll results will be released starting at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, and Arizona's Family will have all the latest news for you.