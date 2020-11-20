PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Friday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors met to canvass and certify the 2020 general election results.

The board members discussed and certified that all ballots cast in the county are accounted for, and every valid vote will be in the final election results. Just after 6 p.m., the board unanimously approved the canvass of the November election for Maricopa County.

Once all remaining counties in the state certify their results, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Gov. Doug Ducey will make the final certification granting Arizona's electoral votes to Joe Biden.

As Secretary of State, Hobbs is Arizona's top election official. It's up to her to certify the results of the Nov. 3 election. Only Coconino and Mohave canvassing results of the state's 15 counties have not yet been received as of Friday night. The state canvass is scheduled to occur on Nov. 30.

Also on Friday, Maricopa County Superior Court judge tossed a second lawsuit regarding baseless claims that using a Sharpie on a ballot created problems with vote counting. This comes all comes a day after a County Superior Court judge dismissed the Arizona Republican Party's petition to require a hand-count audit at the precinct level.

On Wednesday, Maricopa County officials and representatives from all three political parties completed the final check for the general election's internal post-election accuracy test.