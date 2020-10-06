PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Among the races for state senator and Maricopa County Sheriff, voters in Maricopa County will also be deciding on the next County Attorney in the general election in November. The race is between incumbent Allister Adel (R) and Julie Gunnigle (D). This will be the first time in county history voters will vote on and elect a woman for County Attorney.
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office serves nearly 4.5 million residents in the fourth largest county in the United States. The job of the Maricopa County Attorney is to serve as the chief prosecutor for the county, provide comprehensive victims services and crime prevention programs, and legal representation for County government on behalf of the people. The County Attorney is responsible for prosecuting all felonies that occur within the county, and all misdemeanors in unincorporated areas. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and county departments also receive legal counsel from the County Attorney's Office. For more information about the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, click here.
Get to know the candidates below:
Allister Adel (Republican)
Current Maricopa County County Attorney, Allister Adel, was appointed by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in an executive session on Oct. 3, 2019. Adel is the first woman to serve as county attorney for Maricopa County and filled the position left vacant by Bill Montgomery. Montgomery was chosen by Governor Ducey to replace Chief Justice Bales on the Arizona Supreme Court in September 2019. Adel began her legal career with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and worked as Deputy County Attorney for seven years.
Learn about some of Allister Adel's campaign platforms below:
PLATFORM:
- Protecting children and abuse victims
- Raise awareness about domestic violence, child abuse, human trafficking, and resources for those in need.
- Provide resources for parents on education about drug abuse, vaping, and bullying.
- Preventing fraud, scams, and white-collar crimes to high risk groups.
- Criminal justice reform
- Increase mental health services; including implementation of a "treatment first" approach for people who suffer from addiction and mental illness.
- Adding citizen representatives to the Critical Incident Review Committee for enhanced oversight of incidents involving first responders.
- Review sentencing guidelines and work with the legislature to update state statutes regarding the amount of time a person is sentenced.
- Mandatory use of body worn cameras
- Mandated use of body-worn cameras by all uniformed law enforcement officers in the field throughout the state
- Creation of a public dashboard with data about cases submitted to the office by law enforcement to improve transparency.
To learn more about Allister Adel and her campaign platforms, click here.
Julie Gunnigle (Democrat)
Running against Allister Adel is Julie Gunnigle, who was born and raised in Maricopa County. Gunnigle graduated from the University of Notre Dame law school and went on to serve as Assistant State's Attorney in Cook County, Illinois. During her time in Illinois, she prosecuted financial crime and public corruption cases before moving back to Arizona.
Learn about some of Julie Gunnigle's campaign platforms below:
PLATFORM:
- Protect women, children, and seniors from violent crimes
- Divert resources away from prosecuting low-level and non-violent crimes and focus on criminals targeting vulnerable populations.
- Redirecting resources to underserved victims such as women, seniors, undocumented people, indigenous people, and people of color.
- More resources towards rehabilitation, restorative justice, and systematic issues that cause crime in the first place.
- Address mass incarceration and sentencing reform
- Work to bring Maricopa County's incarceration rate in-line with the national average, resulting in a 26 percent reduction in current prison population.
- Work with employers and community support groups to reduce secondary prison admissions of reentry.
- Eliminate mandatory minimum length of stays and end charge stacking policies
- Hold law enforcement accountable
- Investigations of police shootings, police brutality, and other police misconduct will be assigned to independent and community-involved units.
- Partnerships with law enforcement to investigate and prove cases.
To learn more about Julie Gunnigle and her campaign platforms, click here.
Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Arizona allows any voter to request a ballot by mail, and you can also vote in person. Arizona also offers early voting.