PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It all comes down to this. Election Day 2020 is here.
7:50 p.m.
The first results in Arizona are expected at 8 p.m. Check latest election numbers.
7:40 p.m.
AP projects Joe Biden will win Colorado. Check latest national results here.
7:30 p.m.
AP projects Joe Biden will win Washington D.C.
7:15 p.m.
How will the finish up? Create your own electoral college map here.
7:00 p.m.
AP projects President Trump will win Nebraska, Louisiana, Wyoming, South Dakota and North Dakota. Joe Biden will win New Mexico and New York.
6:55 p.m.
AP projects President Trump will win Indiana. Check latest national results here.
6:30 p.m.
AP projects President Trump will win Arkansas.
6:00 p.m.
AP projects President Trump will win Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and Oklahoma. Joe Biden will win Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island. Check latest national results here.
5:55 p.m.
AP projects Joe Biden will win Virginia, President Trump wins South Carolina, West Virginia. Check latest election results here.
5:45 p.m.
Over 152,000 people have voted in person in Maricopa County so far. 1.7 million early ballot signatures have been verified, according to the Maricopa County Elections Department.
5:00 p.m.
AP projects Donald Trump will Kentucky. Joe Biden will take Vermont. Check latest election results here.
4:30 p.m.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is warning voters about robocalls on Election Day.
She tweeted the warning Tuesday morning, along with a link where Arizonans can report election-related incidents to the state. Read the full story here.
4:05 p.m.
Looking for the latest election results? Following votes coming in from around the United States here.
3:50 p.m.
Dozens of people are standing in line in Surprise to vote right now. Polling locations close at 7 p.m. in Arizona. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you can still vote. Latest election news from Dennis Welch on 3TV starting at 4pm.
3:00 p.m.
The Attorney General’s Office and the Glendale Police Department have returned more than a dozen stolen ballots back to Glendale voters.
Last Friday, a worker located a stack of unopened mail-in ballots hidden under a rock located off 99th and Glendale avenues. That worker then notified Glendale police. Read the full story here.
2:40 p.m.
More than 112,000 people have voted in person so far today in Maricopa County.
2:15 p.m.
All Maricopa County mail-in ballots that have not been counted will now be counted on Wednesday morning, at the earliest. The recorders office is focusing on in-person voting tabulation.
11:22 a.m.
Maricopa County is reporting more than 75,000 in-person voters today.
9:05 a.m.
🔗 More than 45,000 Maricopa County voters have cast their ballots in person so far today.
8:03 a.m.
The Maricopa County Recorder's Office says more than 30,000 people have voted in person so far today.
6 a.m. hour of "Good Morning Arizona"
The race for Arizona’s Senate seat is one of the most-watched contests in the country. Within an hour of our polling places opening, “Good Morning Arizona” spoke with both Democrat Mark Kelly and Republican incumbent Sen. Martha McSally. Both candidates said they knew this would be a close race and that it would come down to voter turnout. (The interview with McSally starts at 6:20 into the video clip.)
6 a.m.
Polls throughout Arizona are open and Election Day voting is getting underway.
