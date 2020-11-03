PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It all comes down to this. Election Day 2020 is here and Arizona's Election Authority has your complete coverage. Arizona's Family digital staff will be updating this blog throughout the day so please check back often. Sign up for Election Day push alerts on your phone here.
🔗 FAQs: Everything you need to know for Election Day 2020 | 🔗 Find a voting center near you | 🔗 Find a ballot drop box near you | 🔗 How to file a voter complaint
11:22 a.m.
Maricopa County is reporting more than 75,000 in-person voters today.
9:05 a.m.
🔗 More than 45,000 Maricopa County voters have cast their ballots in person so far today.
8:03 a.m.
The Maricopa County Recorder's Office says more than 30,000 people have voted in person so far today.
6 a.m. hour of "Good Morning Arizona"
The race for Arizona’s Senate seat is one of the most-watched contests in the country. Within an hour of our polling places opening, “Good Morning Arizona” spoke with both Democrat Mark Kelly and Republican incumbent Sen. Martha McSally. Both candidates said they knew this would be a close race and that it would come down to voter turnout. (The interview with McSally starts at 6:20 into the video clip.)
6 a.m.
Polls throughout Arizona are open and Election Day voting is getting underway.
