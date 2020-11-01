(MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ) 3TV/CBS 5 -- Maricopa County is shattering early voting records. Officials said more than 1.6 million voters have returned early ballots. That's more than the entire 2016 general election. On Sunday, Arizona's Family spoke with early voters at emergency voting locations. For some of them, the pandemic was an issue deeply important to them.

"We have a lot of people that are dying from the coronavirus. We just buried my sister three months ago and some other family members are sick and some have died. It is very important for us to vote," said Carol All-Davis.

If you want to vote in person but can't on Election Day, Maricopa County has 150 emergency voting locations open until 5 p.m. Monday.

"They will just have to sign the affidavit envelope saying that they have an emergency preventing them from voting on election day in person," said Erika Flores.

Voters who have not returned their early ballot can still drop it off at a ballot drop box or any Vote Center now until Tuesday at 7 p.m. The County also has 14 "contact-less" drive-thru drop boxes. To find a location, click here. locations.maricopa.vote.

