PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Julie Gunnigle has conceded the race for Maricopa County Attorney. Incumbent Allister Adel will keep the office to which she was appointed a little more than a year ago.
Democrat Gunnigle conceded on Monday. Her tweet read, in part, "I want to thank the voters of Arizona. The record turnout in this election gives me renewed confidence in our democracy and the institutions of our nation."
She also expressed her concern for Adel, who remains in the hospital after a fall caused a brain bleed. "Allister’s family is in my thoughts as they deal with their ongoing tragedy. No one should have to face the prolonged hospitalization of a mother and wife."
Adel's victory was announced not long after she was admitted to the hospital on election night for a "health emergency." Adel's spokeswoman said the situation was fluid, and that there was limited information to share regarding her condition.
Adel's family released a statement Monday. It reads, in part:
We are humbled and incredibly grateful to the voters of Maricopa County for electing Allister Adel as county attorney. Thank you to the many volunteers and supporters who spent countless days and hours sharing Allister's vision with voters.
This was truly a team effort and we could not have done it without everyone involved. We would also like to thank Julie Gunnigle for a hard-fought and spirited campaign. We appreciate Julie’s passion for Maricopa County and wish her the best in her future endeavors.
Now more than ever, we need strong and ethical leadership within our criminal justice system. Allister has focused on creating a culture driven by ethical excellence and making the right decisions for the right reasons each day, but there is more work to be done.
We must remain vigilant to ensure each person is treated fairly and equally in our criminal justice system, and that we are holding criminals accountable.
We want to express our sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support during this difficult time. This community is an amazing place, filled with compassionate people.
Appointed last year
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed Adel to the position in October 2019 after Gov. Doug Ducey tapped former County Attorney Bill Montgomery for a seat on the Arizona Supreme Court. She is the first woman to serve as Maricopa County’s chief prosecutor. The vote by the board was unanimous.
"The fact that I'm the first woman in this position is humbling, but I am going to prove that gender is not the barrier here," she told ASU Now last November. "I want to be an example for young women that demonstrates you can work hard and achieve your goals and be a wife, a mother, a community member. This responsibility is not lost on me.”
A graduate of Arizona State University's Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law, who was always determined to become a prosecutor, Adel started her legal career at the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO). She was in the Vehicular Crimes Unit, specializing in DUI and vehicular homicides. From MCAO, Adel moved to the Arizona Department of Transportation, becoming the agency's chief administrative law judge. The idea of becoming Maricopa County attorney, however, was never far from her mind. Everything eventually aligned in her favor, first with her appointment and later on Election Day.
Adel's top priorities, according to her campaign platform, are protecting children and abuse victims, criminal justice reporting, and mandatory use of body-worn cameras by all of Arizona’s uniformed law enforcement officers.
Decisions involving law enforcement officers
In one of her first big decisions as the head of one of largest prosecutorial agencies in the country, Adel declined to pursue criminal charges in the case of a former Tempe police officer who shot a 14-year-old boy in the back, killing him. That announcement came in late January, a little more than a year after the shooting death of Antonio Arce. Adel said the officer, Joseph Jaen, had no choice in actions that day. “In that moment, he saw a suspect, running through a neighborhood with a weapon,” she said. She also said the chances of prosecutors getting a conviction if she did file charges against Jaen were slim.
Fast forward to September, she opted not to file charges in the shooting death of Dion Johnson, which happened the morning of May 25 on the Loop 101 at Tatum Boulevard in Phoenix. "Trooper Cervantes reasonably feared for his life," Adel said when announced her decision. "Criminal charges against the trooper are not warranted."
During her news conference regarding the decision, Adel addressed those who might believe that law enforcement officers will not face charges simply because they are officers, saying that is "absolutely not true" in Maricopa County.
"When the facts and evidence justify a criminal prosecution against an officer, this office has charged those cases, and we will continue to do so. Officers do not get a greater benefit of doubt than any other person facing criminal prosecution," she said. "No matter who you are... if you commit a crime in our county, you will be held accountable."
It's true that Adel's decisions have not always cleared members of law enforcement. She filed a charge of aggravated assault against Mesa Officer Nathan Chisler in connection with a shooting outside a sports bar in December 2019. According to police, Chisler shot an unarmed man during a struggle outside Ojos Locos Sports Cantina. The charge filed against Chisler was a Class 3 felony. The case will be the first time in years an officer in Maricopa County will be criminally prosecuted for use-of-force.