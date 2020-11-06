PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- John McCain's concession speech from the 2008 election is making the rounds on social media as President Trump continues to push baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. People are remembering the unifying moment as fears mount that there won't be a peaceful transition of power if President Trump loses.
"I am hoping and praying that divine intervention or grace will intervene because it really is time for us to come together," said Bettina Nava, a former McCain campaign manager.
The president reportedly told people he does not plan to concede as his pathway to re-election narrows. Brooks Simpson, a professor of History and American Politics at Arizona State University said this is new territory, but the President doesn't have to legally concede.
"There is nothing in the constitution that requires him to concede as a precondition," said Simpson. "The president's behavior about losing, an incumbent losing, that is new. That hasn't really happened before."
Many are calling on President Trump is rise to the occasion, if the time comes. Nava said unity is needed now more than ever on both sides.
"We have the ability to question each other in a peaceful way, but we must not and I hope our president does not stoke violence or stoke division," said Nava.