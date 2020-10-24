PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We're less than two weeks away and supporters for both presidential candidates held big rallies on Saturday's National Vote Early Day.

In Phoenix, fans of Joe Biden gathered at Steele Indian School Park around 8:30 a.m. for a short rally where a member of the Navajo Nation performer a special hoop dance that represented healing. Several people spoke, including Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza, the Barrio Cafe owner in Phoenix, and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

+3 2020 may see a surge in young voters Polling data ​and high levels of voter engagement indicate 2020 may bring out a wave of young voters, experts say.

"It is a very positive feeling. There are a bunch of parents who have brought their kids. They want kids to see the importance of being involved in voting and, hopefully, running for office. There's a lot of enthusiasm out here."

Participants then hopped on their bicycles and had a short ride over to the Phoenix Union High School District Office, where they could drop off their early voting ballots. Many of them had signs and wore masks that said "Biden-Harris" on them.

AARP survey indicates older Arizona voters sour on Trump An Arizona AARP survey shows that voters over 50 years old that voted for Donald Trump in 2016 are not as sure about him in 2020.

In the East Valley, there was a parade in honor of President Donald Trump. Supporters said there were at least 1,500 vehicles going through Chandler, Queen Creek, Mesa and Gilbert. There was also a rally near McKellips and Power roads in Mesa. Dozens of people lined the street and waved pro-Trump flags and encouraged passers-by to honk their horns in approval. Like the Phoenix event for Democrats, the Mesa protest was a family-friendly affair. Molly Carey brought her three kids and her mom to the event.

"My kids need to know that Trump is going to be the right candidate for office and they love coming out and doing this stuff and supporting Trump," said Carey.

Her daughter McKenna Mendoza is a college student who said she loves supporting the president.

"I have some professors who corrupt us and tell us who to support and what do and what's right and wrong and having my mother and grandmother help me through this is really amazing," said McKenna Mendoza.

There were several police officers there but no reports of the rally getting too rowdy.