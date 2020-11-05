PHOENIX (3TV / CBS5) It's taking several days for Arizona to count the votes from this year's general election, and that has some wondering about the process and just what makes it take so long.

Currently, the vast majority of the ballots being counted in Maricopa County and across the state are early or mail-in ballots. Elections officials got a two week head start counting them before the election, but there was also record turnout, and counting these ballots is a process.

"So it does take several days because on election day voters are still dropping off their early ballots," said Erika Flores, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Elections Department.

The first step in counting these early ballots is verifying the signature. The signature gets compared to one on file, and if it doesn't match a worker with forensics training checks it out. "And then if it's still not an exact match, then we contact the voter," Flores said.

Once a mailed-in ballot's signature is verified it goes to the processing board. That's a team of two people from differing parties that separate the early ballots from the envelope.

"The political parties they appoint observers. And so each of those appointed observers are in those rooms as well. And they're watching the process," Flores said.

The ballots then go to the tabulation machines.

In Maricopa County there are four tabulation machines that can count between 6,000 and 8,000 votes per hour, and five machines that can count 3,000 ballots per hour.

"So the machines are very quick," Flores said. "We can count the ballots very quick. But we do have to go through all of the processes before we can count them."

If you voted in person on election day, your vote has already been counted.