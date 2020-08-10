PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Since 1984 thirteen “keys” have helped one historian accurately pick who would win the presidential election.
“My prediction is based upon my system that I’ve used successfully since 1984. It’s called the Keys to the White House,” Dr. Allan Lichtman said.
Every time, but once, Dr. Lichtman accurately picked who would become president. In 2000, he accurately picked Democrat Al Gore to win. Gore won the popular vote but lost the electoral vote to Republican George W. Bush.
In fact, in 2016, when pollsters said Democrat Hillary Clinton would win the White House, Dr. Lichtman predicted then-Republican candidate Donald Trump to win the White House. It was also the first year he stopped relying on the popular vote; instead, he started focusing solely on the Electoral College.
Although Dr. Lichtman picked President Trump in 2016, he is picking Democrat Joe Biden to win the 2020 presidential election. He said seven of the 13 keys are against President Trump at the current moment.
The 13 key topics include:
1) Midterm gains
2) No primary contest
3) Incumbent seeking re-election
4) No third-party challenger
5) Short-term economic gains
6) Long-term economic gains
7) Major policy change
8) No social unrest
9) No scandal
10) No foreign/military failure
11) Major foreign/military success
12) Charismatic incumbent
13) Uncharismatic challenger
After Dr. Lichtman accurately picked Donald Trump as president, he got a personalized note from him.
"I have right here on my wall, a little note written on the Washington Post interview where I made my prediction that Trump would win. And it says, professor, congrats. Good call, and a big sharpie letters, Donald J Trump. You can imagine predicting Trump in 90% Democratic Washington, DC didn't make me popular, but here's the secret to being a good forecaster."
In Arizona, the political landscape has shifted more to the left over recent years. Our congressional delegation has more democrats in office than Republicans. If Democrat Mark Kelly beats incumbent-Republican Marthy McSally in November, it'll be the first time the state has had two Democrats in the US Senate from Arizona since 1953.
It's a shift Dr. Licthman said it is a big deal.
"It's very significant. Our whole politics, I think, is perhaps shifting a bit in that direction because demography is destiny. Look, the Republican base is old white guys like me, but you can't manufacturer old white guys can’t make them live to be 150. And so the rising part of the electorate is a minority and young people, and we see that in Arizona," he said.
“I would tell all the people of Arizona and the nation: this is a pivotal election, this is a turning point to the election. I don't care who you prefer, get out, and vote at the end of my video that I made for the New York Times on my prediction, I said, the best way to predict your future is to choose it. And the only way you choose it is by voting,” he said.
Dr. Lichtman said he is afraid of foreign interference in the general election. CBS News reported on August 7th Russia is trying to “denigrate” Biden, while China prefers Trump to lose.
When Arizona’s Family asked him about that, he said, ”that's a false equivalence. Yes, China may or may not want Biden, I'm not sure of that, but they're not sweepingly and systematically intervening in our elections, the way Russia is. Russia’s back. They did it four years ago, they've learned a lot in four years, and it keeps me awake at night thinking, how they could even possibly get into Arizona's registration roles or any other state which are vulnerable they're not fully protected, as you know. And this really worries me, because I know Trump will do nothing to deter Russian intervention to the contrary. Just as in 2016, he will welcome and exploit Russian intervention to help, so long as he thinks it'll help him."