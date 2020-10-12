SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley stumped for Martha McSally on Monday as polling shows the incumbent Republican is in danger of losing her second senate race in two years.
The event, attended by dozens of supporters, was held at a private house in a gated community in north Scottsdale.
Arizona Congresswoman Debbie Lesko and state Treasurer Kimberly Yee also attended the campaign rally as polls have shown McSally trailing her Democratic opponent, Mark Kelly, in every poll over the past month.
During a short speech Haley stressed the importance of Arizona and said McSally's race could determine the balance of power in the upper chamber where Republicans currently hold a slim majority.
"It's not what (McSally) said its what she's done she's fought for you every day and now it's time to fight for her," Haley said to cheers from the crowd.