PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Former Arizona Senator Jeff Flake is voicing his concerns about statements President Donald Trump made while addressing the nation on Thursday. Flake sent a number of tweets, including one which said, "No Republican should be okay with the President's statements just now. Unacceptable. Period."

President Trump repeats claims that 'legal' votes will show him winning President Donald Trump repeated his false claims that a count of legally cast ballots would show him winning the presidential election on Thursday, using the White House briefing room to espouse claims that he is being deprived the presidency by fraud.

Arizona's Family spoke to Flake who said he was "horrified" to see President Trump "basically say that if he hasn't won the election; it's fraudulent" without evidence. He believes it's the responsibility of Republicans to say that is out of bounds.

"If you're a Republican, you don't want to anger the president or the base," Flake said. "But what good is having elected office if you don't use it? If you don't stand for what is right? And what is right here is to defend democracy and to defend our system. And to defend those hardworking people who are working in it."

Live Election Updates: Votes continue to be counted in Arizona It all comes down to this. Election Day 2020 left many questions and key races are still up for grabs in Arizona.

Flake says widescale voter fraud isn't happening, and hasn't happened, but individual cases should be prosecuted and they are.

Meanwhile Governor Doug Ducey released the following statement regarding as Arizona continues to count 2020 election results: