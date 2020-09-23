PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Eric Trump is scheduled to speak at two events in Phoenix Wednesday.
The first event will be a "Latinos for Trump Community Engagement" event at 10:45 a.m. in Phoenix. Trump will host the event with Henry Cejudo, a retired mixed martial artist.
Trump with then go to Dream City Church in Glendale for an event called "Evangelicals for Trump: Praise, Prayer, and Patriotism" at 2 p.m.
This is now the sixth time a member of the Trump camp has been to Arizona in the last week. President Trump, Vice President Pence, Karen Pence, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. have all made trips to Arizona to host various events and round tables in the last week.