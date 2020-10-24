PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A member of the Trump clan is coming to Arizona.

President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump is scheduled to be in Phoenix on Monday. He'll be visiting Rustler's Rooste Restaurant on 48th Street, just south of Baseline Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. while the event starts at 6. Get tickets here.

Eric Trump urges evangelicals to back father in Arizona Eric Trump’s visit was the latest in a series of recent Trump campaign events that began June 14 with a Phoenix rally by the president.

Eric was in the Phoenix area about a month ago, campaigning for his father. He hosted a "Latinos for Trump Community Engagement" event in Phoenix on Sept. 23 before addressing supporters at a Glendale church.