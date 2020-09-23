PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Eric Trump came to Phoenix Wednesday to speak at two events.
The first event was a "Latinos for Trump Community Engagement" event that started at 10:45 a.m. in Phoenix. Trump hosted the event with Henry Cejudo, a retired mixed martial artist.
The second event started at 2 p.m. Dream City Church in Glendale. It was called "Evangelicals for Trump: Praise, Prayer, and Patriotism."
This was the sixth time a member of the Trump camp has been to Arizona in the last week. President Trump, Vice President Pence, Karen Pence, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. have all made trips to Arizona to host various events and roundtables.