PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It's not much of a race for either Phoenix City Council seat in Tuesday's runoff election. According to the unofficial results from the city, Debra Stark is easily beating Nicole Garcia, 68.4% to 31.6% of the vote for the job to represent District 3. Over in District 7, Yassamin Ansari is up on Cinthia Estela, 58.3% to 41.1%.
While no official winner has been declared, both Stark and Ansari took to Twitter to claim their big wins.
"I'm absolutely elated, humbled, and grateful, and I can't wait to get to work on your behalf!" said Ansari in a tweet.
Thank you, District 7! I’m absolutely elated, humbled, and grateful, and I can’t wait to get to work on your behalf! pic.twitter.com/a8uPbsPjZd— Yassamin Ansari for Phoenix City Council (@yassaminansari) March 10, 2021
"I am honored and humbled to be re-elected as your councilwoman! I've spent my life in public service, and I hope I can continue to serve the district and City in a thoughtful manner," Stark said in her own tweet.
I am honored and humbled to be re-elected as your councilwoman! I’ve spent my life in public service, and I hope I can continue to serve the district and City in a thoughtful manner. Let us continue the good work we started together! https://t.co/cWnRt2bs8g pic.twitter.com/ca3ozajjgJ— Debra Stark (@DebraStarkPHX) March 10, 2021
Mayor Kate Gallego congratulated Stark on her re-election and Ansari on her victory. She had endorsed both candidates.
Congratulations Councilwoman-Elect @yassaminansari on your victory in District 7, and to @DebraStarkPHX on your re-election to District 3! I’m thrilled to work with you both — tonight we celebrate, tomorrow we get to work!— Kate Gallego (@KateWGallego) March 10, 2021
"I'm thrilled to work with you both — tonight we celebrate, tomorrow we get to work!" Gallego tweeted.
Garcia was a big supporter of former President Donald Trump and had the backing of Councilman Sal DiCiccio. Estela was endorsed by retiring incumbent Mike Nowakowski.
For more on the results, click/tap here.