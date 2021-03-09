Phoenix City Council runoff candidates

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It's not much of a race for either Phoenix City Council seat in Tuesday's runoff election. According to the unofficial results from the city, Debra Stark is easily beating Nicole Garcia, 68.4% to 31.6% of the vote for the job to represent District 3. Over in District 7, Yassamin Ansari is up on Cinthia Estela, 58.3% to 41.1%.

While no official winner has been declared, both Stark and Ansari took to Twitter to claim their big wins.

"I'm absolutely elated, humbled, and grateful, and I can't wait to get to work on your behalf!" said Ansari in a tweet.

"I am honored and humbled to be re-elected as your councilwoman! I've spent my life in public service, and I hope I can continue to serve the district and City in a thoughtful manner," Stark said in her own tweet.

Mayor Kate Gallego congratulated Stark on her re-election and Ansari on her victory. She had endorsed both candidates.

"I'm thrilled to work with you both — tonight we celebrate, tomorrow we get to work!" Gallego tweeted.

Garcia was a big supporter of former President Donald Trump and had the backing of Councilman Sal DiCiccio. Estela was endorsed by retiring incumbent Mike Nowakowski.

