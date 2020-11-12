PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes tweeted Thursday morning that he has conceded to Republican opponent Stephen Richer.
I’ve called @Richer4Recorder to congratulate him, and will be welcoming Maricopa’s 30th Recorder with a personal tour of our facilities next week.#ProtectDemocracy— Adrian Fontes (@Adrian_Fontes) November 12, 2020
Richer told Scott Pasmore Friday morning that he wants to take the “partisan noise” and political “spats back and forth” out of the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office.
“I’ve likened this office to a referee in a football game,” he said. “If the referee is doing a good job, you’re not talking about the referee. That’s my aspiration. I really appreciate you having me on here [‘Good Morning Arizona’], but hopefully, you’re not talking about me too, too much in the future.”
Richer said he appreciates what Adrian Fontes, who will be wrapping up a four-year term as the county’s recorder, has done for the office and applauded his work. He also said he believes Fontes making headlines might have been “a little bit of a distraction” and “ate into the confidence a little bit.”
In regards to the lawsuits over the election in Arizona, one of which has since been dropped, Richer said, “It’s healthy for questions to be asked, and it’s healthy for those to be explored.” He also expressed his confidence in Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who is a fellow Republican. “I’m somebody who thinks the attorney general has a good grasp on things. … If he thinks there’s something worth pursuing, he will undoubtedly pursue it. If he doesn’t, then he won’t, and I’ll feel pretty good about that.”
Going forward, Richer said he’s going to be vigilant about dealing with potential issues as soon as they happen. With 2.5 million voters in Maricopa County, problems with “a very, very small percentage” can be significant. “Each of those problems needs to be nipped in the bud immediately because if they are allowed to fester, the nit erodes confidence. I think that’s something we saw with the ‘Sharpie-gate’ situation. … That’s just the type of thing that we want to get out ahead of such that we don’t have that situation bubble up, and people start wondering and start being concerned.”
Fontes, a Democrat, was elected to the position in 2016 and served one four-year term.
Richer is an attorney who lives in Phoenix, according to his website. Gov. Doug Ducey previously appointed Richer to serve on the board of directors of Arizona Humanities. Richer also is a former Arizona Industry Fellow with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Maricopa County recorder is Richer's first elected position.