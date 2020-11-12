PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes tweeted Thursday morning that he has conceded to Republican opponent Stephen Richer.
I’ve called @Richer4Recorder to congratulate him, and will be welcoming Maricopa’s 30th Recorder with a personal tour of our facilities next week.#ProtectDemocracy— Adrian Fontes (@Adrian_Fontes) November 12, 2020
Fontes, a Democrat, was elected to the position in 2016 and served one four-year term. As of Thursday morning, Fontes was behind Richer by more than 4,600 votes.
Richer is an attorney who lives in Phoenix, according to his website. Gov. Doug Ducey previously appointed Richer to serve on the board of directors of Arizona Humanities. Richer also is a former Arizona Industry Fellow with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Maricopa County recorder is Richer's first elected position.