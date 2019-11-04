PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It might not feel like it, but Election Day is Tuesday. The ballots do not have any big names going for top political spots in the state. Instead, voters in cities around the Valley will decide on issues like education, city projects, and salary increases for lawmakers.
Dozens of school districts are proposing overrides or bonds. There is a list of them here.
Voters in Glendale will decide on Proposition 424, which would give the mayor and City Council members a pay increase.
[READ MORE: Glendale residents to vote on pay raise for council, mayor]
Proposition 425, also in Glendale, would change the primary election dates to the same time as the rest of Arizona.
In Scottsdale, voters will choose whether to approve $319 million in bonds for different projects around the city. They include adding a splash pad at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, adding a dog park to Thompson Peak Park, and installing a solar heating system at Eldorado Pool.
Another reason this Election Day is a little different is all of the elections are by mail. So, no standing in line at the polls. The ballots were mailed out late last month; the deadline to return them was Oct. 30. Those who haven't mailed back their ballots can still drop them off at voting centers. A list of those can be found here.