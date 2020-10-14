PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With less than three weeks left before Nov. 3, roughly 110,000 ballots have been officially counted in Maricopa County, nearly double the 56,000 ballots processed by this point in the election four years ago.

The signs of potentially record-setting turnout were evident outside the County's vote tabulation center in downtown Phoenix where a steady line of cars rolled in and out of the parking lot to drop off their early ballots.

Voter enthusiasm was also apparent in the County's election call center, where workers are having a hard time keeping pace with the massive number of voters asking for information.

Erika Flores, a spokeswoman for the Maricopa County Elections Department, said they expect to hire more people to help the 45 part-time and full-time workers already at the center.

Last week, the County was fielding about 5,000 calls a day. This week, she says, the number has jumped up to 9,000 a day with every expectation that the number of calls will continue to increase until Election Day.

Where to vote in Maricopa County Maricopa County has more than 100 voting centers and 35 ballot drop box locations.

"Arizona has become a battleground state for the presidential campaign and the balance of power in U.S. Senate," said Republican consultant Marcus Dell'Artino in explaining the high turnout so far.

He said big money has poured into the state from both sides to get their voters to the polls. And early indications are that Democratic voters are coming out in bigger numbers early in this election cycle.

According to an analysis conducted by Data Orbital, Democrats have accounted for about 52% of the early ballots cast statewide while Republicans account for 30%.

Postal Service agrees to reverse service changes HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service agreed Wednesday to reverse changes that slowed…

"Although the gap will certainly close, the question is will it close fast enough for Republicans," Dell'Artino said.