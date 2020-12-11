PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Department of Public Safety will be increasing security at the Arizona Capitol on Monday as state electors cast their official vote for President-elect Joe Biden.
According to a letter obtained by Arizona's Family, access to the Executive Tower will be limited to employees, who will only be able to enter through a specific entrance. Arizona's Family is not revealing which entrance out of an abundance of caution for employees' safety. Additionally, employees will only have access to certain floors with the appropriate badge access.
These safety measures are being implemented at the specific direction of DPS, according to the letter. A spokesperson for DPS confirmed security will be increased at the Executive Tower, but could not comment further on the additional measures or to what led to the increase.
Arizona's 11 electors meet on Monday to cast their votes for Joe Biden. Because of Arizona's Electoral College laws, all of the state's 11 electoral votes will go to Biden.
Arizona is a "winner take all" allocation, meaning electors are usually pledged to vote according to their statewide popular vote, but if they vote against, they're called a "faithless elector." Some states, including Arizona, have passed laws banning faithless electors. If an electoral voter votes faithlessly, they can either be replaced or even fined.
Arizona's law, ARS 16-2-212, states in part the following:
A presidential elector who knowingly refuses to cast that elector's electoral college vote as prescribed...is no longer eligible to hold the office of presidential elector and that office is deemed and declared vacant by operation of law.
Also taking place Monday, the Arizona Senate is holding a Judiciary Committee Hearing to address the concerns over election irregularities. According to the meeting agenda, there will be presentations on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors - Election Day and Emergency Voting Division, and the Arizona Attorney General - Election Integrity Unit. The hearing will be available to watch online. You can read the agenda here and watch the livestream here.