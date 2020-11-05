PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Less than 12 hours after protesters gathered outside the Maricopa County elections office, another group of people gathered outside Phoenix City Hall Thursday morning for a "Protect the Vote" rally.
The people at the rally are demanding that every vote be counted for the 2020 election. There is no indication that votes aren't being counted. Some of the people in the crowd say that their votes didn't count because they were given Sharpies to fill in their ballots. Officials say this is the norm, and that Sharpie markers actually work better for ballots than pens because the ink dries quickest.
This morning's rally was organized by Tea Party Patriots and Freedom Works America.
The flyer for the rally said, "More votes are being counted at Phoenix City Hall, and we need as many patriots to show up and have a presence outside as possible at 9 a.m. Bring your Trump flags, American flags, and signs. We can't let them steal this election."
Jed Smith, from Freedom Works, said the rally was organized to ensure that all votes were being counted correctly. Freedom Works is a national organization that has representatives across the country.
"We want to make sure the process was done correctly to have election integrity," Smith said. "We're a national organization, we do have activists in all 50 states."