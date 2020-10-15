MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Donald Trump Jr. attended a coalition event in Mesa Thursday afternoon.

Donald Trump Jr. attended a 'Latter-Day Saints for Trump' event at the DoubleTree Hotel in Mesa. It was one of two coalition events the campaign hosted in Arizona on Thursday. 

Donald Trump Jr. spoke at a 'Native Americans for Trump' coalition lunch at the Williams Rodeo Grounds earlier this afternoon.

The DoubleTree event started at 4:30 p.m, with doors opening at 3:00 p.m. for attendees. 

Donald Trump Jr. is making stops in Arizona Wednesday and Thursday

Trump, Jr. also hosted a Make America Great Again event on Wednesday at the Port of Tucson.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you