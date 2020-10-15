MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Donald Trump Jr. attended a coalition event in Mesa Thursday afternoon.
Donald Trump Jr. attended a 'Latter-Day Saints for Trump' event at the DoubleTree Hotel in Mesa. It was one of two coalition events the campaign hosted in Arizona on Thursday.
Donald Trump Jr. spoke at a 'Native Americans for Trump' coalition lunch at the Williams Rodeo Grounds earlier this afternoon.
The DoubleTree event started at 4:30 p.m, with doors opening at 3:00 p.m. for attendees.
Trump, Jr. also hosted a Make America Great Again event on Wednesday at the Port of Tucson.