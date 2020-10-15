MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Donald Trump Jr. is attending a coalition event in Mesa Thursday afternoon.
According to the Trump campaign, Donald Trump Jr. was scheduled to attend a 'Latter-Day Saints for Trump' event at the DoubleTree Hotel in Mesa. It is one of two coalition events the campaign is hosting in Arizona on Thursday.
Donald Trump Jr. spoke at a 'Native Americans for Trump' coalition lunch at the Williams Rodeo Grounds earlier this afternoon.
The DoubleTree event is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m, with doors opening at 3:00 p.m. for attendees.
Trump, Jr. also hosted a Make America Great Again event on Wednesday at the Port of Tucson.