CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Donald Trump Jr. will speak at a Students for Trump event in Chandler Tuesday morning.
The president's son will join Charlie Kirk of Turning Point at the event as part of the Four More Tour.
The event is held at the San Marcos ballroom at 9 a.m. Seating will be first come, first served. Only guests with tickets are allowed into the event. Students will have priority.
This is the fifth Trump campaign event in Arizona in the past week. The president, Vice President Pence, his wife, and Ivanka Trump all came to the state last week for various roundtables and speaking events.