PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It is Election Day and to celebrate your right to vote, different Phoenix-area restaurants, businesses have some deals.

Check out Election Day deals here:

  • Boston Market Get a free slider from 9 p.m. to closing on Election night to keep you awake for the results. 
  • Hertz - If you need to get to the polls on Tuesday, Hertz is offering a promotion that will allow one free day if you pick up your car on either November 2 or 3. The code you need is 210350 to reserve a car.
  • Krispy Kreme - Wear your "I Voted" sticker to Krispy Kreme on Election Day for a free Original Glazed Doughnut. 
  • Lyft - Lyft will be offering 50% off one ride up to $10 to any polling location on Election Day with the code 2020Vote. 
  • Natural Grocers - Get a free chocolate bar and other discounts on Election Day around the store including on bacon. 
  • Planet Fitness - Stressed out? Get can a free workout in and a HydroMassage at any Planet Fitness on November 3 to 8. 
  • Pieology - From November 1 to 3, you can get two 11-inch "Create Your Own" pizzas and a shareable dessert for $20.20. 
  • Uber - Need a ride to a polling location? Uber is offering half off round-trip rides to and from the polls up to $7 each way for cars, bikes and scooters. 
 

