PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new federal ruling has halted a 3-week voter registration extension that had been granted to Arizona residents. Now, instead of getting an extra few weeks to register to vote, people will only have a two-day grace period.
Tonight, the Secretary of State's Office confirms the ruling from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
The deadline to register to vote had been pushed back due to the pandemic. A judge had ordered the extension after COVID-19 restrictions led to a decrease in people signing up to vote.
The extension had put Arizona into the unprecedented position of registering voters for an election that had already started.
Democratic Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and two advocacy groups had previously asked to put an early end to that extension.
But others argued voters needed the extra time. State lawmaker Reginald Bolding works for one of the two groups that had sued to extend the registration deadline from Oct. 5 to Oct. 23. "Many people chose to stay at home who would have otherwise have had an opportunity to register to vote," he said. "Some people don't have access to internet, some people don't have access to transportation."
A tally shows more than 10 million Americans have already cast their ballots for the November 3 election.
