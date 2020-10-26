PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Attorneys and clergy in Arizona are teaming up to keep voter suppression in check. The Lawyers and Collars initiative is organizing poll chaplains to keep an eye on polling locations to make sure everything's on the up-and-up.
Pastor Warren Stewart, Sr. has been at First Institutional Baptist Church for 44 years. For him, voting is almost a sacred right, which is why he will be volunteering as a poll chaplain on November 3.
"[It's] to make sure that we do not allow intimidation or voter suppression when people go to the polls in this election," he said.
Across 9 battleground states including Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Arizona, the National African American Clergy Network is organizing men and women of faith to be protectors of the polls. While they don't serve in any official election capacity, these volunteers just want to make sure no rightful voter gets turned away.
"If anybody's having difficulty or needs assistance or is afraid, we will be there to help them to make sure they are allowed to exercise their right to vote," Stewart said. "[It's] a safe, sacred presence for people who might encounter difficulty."
The non-partisan group is focusing on areas with high black and brown populations. Though Stewart hasn't experienced voter suppression personally, he's heard about what goes on in small, rural parts of Georgia and Alabama.
"Let our people vote, free and fair!" he said.
The watchdogs will have to stay 75 feet away, but they'll keep an eye on things at the polls and if anything seems awry, they have an 800 number that puts them in touch with Arizona attorneys who are on standby.
So what does voter suppression look like? Attorney Alexander Kolodin isn't involved with Lawyers and Collars, but he is an expert in election law. He says if anyone tries to prevent you or intimidate you from casting your ballot, that's suppression. He also says a less obvious example is if a poll worker gives you a provisional ballot when you are entitled to vote a regular ballot.
"A provisional ballot is a ballot that you cast and then they decide later whether it's valid," Kolodin said. "So you may feel like you voted if you got the provisional ballot but there's a good chance it won't have been counted. So if you're entitled to a regular ballot, make sure to insist on it."
Kolodin also says while you can't actively campaign at a polling place, you are allowed to wear things like shirts, hats, and buttons in support of your candidate.
"If anybody tells you you can't go in and cast a ballot with that apparel on, that is also suppression," he said.
While the poll chaplains are there to be of service there are limits to what they can do for others.
"Nobody can take your ballot from the time that you walk in to the time that it's dropped in the box. It's gotta be you," Kolodin said.
If you think something's wrong on election day, voters can find Stewart and other clergy members with black face masks that say 'Turnout Sunday' at various polling locations in Phoenix, Flagstaff, Tucson, and Sierra Vista.
"Turn out! Turn out and exercise your right to vote!" Stewart pleaded.