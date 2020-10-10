PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Just weeks after endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for president, Cindy McCain is featured in a new ad for the Democrat. It’s called “Like John Did.”
The 1-minute ad started running in Arizona Saturday and will debut nationwide on during “Fox News Sunday.” It will then run during “60 Minutes” on CBS and the NFL’s Sunday games.
McCain joined Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, when they were in Arizona Thursday. The three paid their respects at the American Indian Veterans Memorial.
“Now more than ever, we need a president who will put service before self. A president who will lead with courage and compassion, not ego. A president who will respect the sacrifices made by our service members and their families. A president who will honor our fallen heroes, and a President who will bring out the best in us — not the worst,” McCain, the widow of longtime Republican Sen. John McCain, says in the ad.
She also talks about Biden’s history of public service. “Joe will always fight for the American people, just like John did,” she says.
McCain’s endorsement of Biden came two weeks ago. She also was in a video about Biden’s friendship with her late husband, who was the Republicans’ nominee for president in 2008, that was shown at the Democratic National Convention in August. That friendship is an element of the new ad, too.
"They'd fight like hell on the floor and then they'd go eat lunch together because they always put their friendship -- and their country -- first," she says in the new ad.