PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Turn back time because on Sunday, Cher will be in the Phoenix area to rally for former Vice President Joe Biden.
Cher will be participating in a socially-distant rally to talk about why it's important for Arizonans to vote early for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, according to a press release from the Biden Campaign.
He'll be visiting Rustler's Rooste Restaurant on 48th Street, just south of Baseline Road.
She will spend the night in Phoenix and will be visiting a newly-opened early voting location in the Maricopa County area on Monday.
Cher will also be distributing campaign materials and other information to encourage Arizonans to vote.