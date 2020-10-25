PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Turn back time because on Sunday, Cher will be in the Phoenix area to rally for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Cher will be participating in a socially-distant rally to talk about why it's important for Arizonans to vote early for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, according to a press release from the Biden Campaign.

She will spend the night in Phoenix and will be visiting a newly-opened early voting location in the Maricopa County area on Monday.

Cher will also be distributing campaign materials and other information to encourage Arizonans to vote.