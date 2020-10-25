PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Performer Cher came to Arizona Sunday to campaign for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Cher took to the stage Sunday evening at a rally. She sang two songs, and talked to the crowd about why it's important for Arizonans to vote early for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. She had words of praise for Biden, and said if elected, he will take steps to fight the coronavirus. "Joe is not just going to let it go," she said.

She will reportedly spend the night in Phoenix Sunday and will be visiting a newly-opened early voting location in the Maricopa County area on Monday.

Cher will also be distributing campaign materials and other information to encourage Arizonans to vote.