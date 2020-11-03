PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With more than an expected 97% of the state's ballots counted, Arizona's 11 electoral college votes in the 2020 general election are projected to go to former Vice President Joe Biden, according to the Associated Press.

As of 1 a.m., Wednesday morning, Joe Biden had 1,367,211 votes and 51.81% of the counted ballots. President Trump had 1,236,546 votes and 46.86% of the counted ballots.

Arizona, considered one of several battleground states in the 2020 presidential election, has not gone blue since 1996 when the state voted to help Democrat Bill Clinton win the presidency. Between 1952 and 2016, with the exception of 1996, Arizona has voted for every Republican nominee and has long been considered a "red state."

Despite typically being a Republican stronghold, the political landscape in Arizona has shifted more to the left in recent years. The state's congressional delegation has more Democrats in office than Republican. With Mark Kelly beating Martha McSally, it's the first time Arizona has had two Democrats in the U.S Senate since 1953.

Going into Election Day, Joe Biden held a narrow lead in Arizona over Donald Trump, specifically with one demographic that Trump held comfortably during the 2016 election. According to an AARP survey released in Arizona, the Democratic nominee led among a group of voters over 50 years old by a thin margin of two points (49%-47%), which is within the margin of error.

Votes are still being counted across the country, and an official winner for the presidency has yet to be projected.