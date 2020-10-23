PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - You might see something floating in the sky over Roosevelt Row in Phoenix this weekend. It’s part of a pop-up art installation encouraging early voting as part of the first ever "Vote Early Day.”
MTV partnered with local artists to bring the installation to Roosevelt Row.
There's a giant balloon arch and chalk art, which voters will be able to add to as they illustrate what's motivating them to go vote.
Organizers will hand out cards with information on early voting options and the locations of nearby early voting sites.
Those behind the art installation say the effort is non-partisan. They're targeting younger voters, urging them to cast a ballot before November 3.
"With the pandemic going on American voters have had to deal with an unprecedented obstacle with voting this year," said Louis Wills, who was coordinating the project. "We want to make sure everyone can have all their options out there on how to vote, where to vote, when to do it, and how to do it."
Art installations celebrating Vote Early Day are also going up in 19 other cities across the country.
The art installation in Phoenix will be up until Sunday, and is located at the intersection of 2nd Street and Roosevelt Street.