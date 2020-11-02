PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona is on pace to set a new record for the number of ballots cast in an election year, according to the Secretary of State's office.

, which is equal to all of the ballots cast in Arizona during the 2016 presidential election.

FAQs: Everything you need to know for Election Day 2020 Arizona's Election Authority has put together a list of frequently asked questions about voting in the 2020 election in Arizona.

Already, Maricopa Country, the most populated county in the state, has set records for an election cycle, having processed about 1.6 million ballots so far.

The numbers show enthusiasm is high in one of the key battleground states that could determine the presidential race as well as which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Right now, Joe Biden holds a narrow lead over President Donald Trump as the candidates head into final day of voting, according to the website 538.com, which calculates the polling averages.

Democrats are optimistic that the high turnout is an indication that younger voters are participating in larger numbers.

Arizona voters take advantage of early voting options before Election Day Voting in Arizona looks a lot different than it did 4 years ago with more places to drop off ballots and more ways to vote early.

Polls indicate that that Biden performs better that his opponent with younger voters, women and Hispanics and Latinos, as well as in larger cities like Phoenix and Tucson.

Meanwhile, the president's strength rests in the rural parts of the state and is banking on a big turnout in that part of Arizona to carrying him to victory here.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona's Election Authority]

A breakdown of the early ballot returns had show Democrats leading Republicans. But over the past week, the GOP closed the gap, according to Data Orbital, a local firm that tracks the ballots.

Maricopa County election officials expect faster results this year Election officials are counting on an investment in new equipment and a law change to help speed up the process.

As of Monday, Democrats and Republicans each accounted for about 37 percent of all the early ballots, while independents accounted for about 26 percent.