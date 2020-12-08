PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona's highest court has agreed with the lower courts that Democrat President-elect Joe Biden won Arizona's 11 electoral votes.

In court documents released on Tuesday, the Arizona Supreme Court said Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward requested more time to review duplicate ballots aside from the 1,626-ballot sample that was already done. The results found an audit of those ballots was 99.45% accurate, with only nine errors.

The high court said Ward "offered no evidence" to show that the sample was inadequate or that there was any widespread fraud that could be proven with more samples. The Supreme Court said even if the error rate stayed the same for all 27,869 duplicate ballots, there would only be 153 votes with errors, which would not be enough to call the election results into questions.

Court documents said the Arizona Supreme Court "unanimously" concluded that the judge in the Maricopa County Superior Court didn't abuse his power in denying the further inspection of ballots. The court said the challenge failed to present "any evidence of 'misconduct,' 'illegal votes' or that the Biden Electors 'did not in fact receive the highest number of votes for office'” let alone establish any degree of fraud or a sufficient error rate that would undermine the certainty of the election results."

Ward’s lawsuit was one of the five election challenges in Maricopa County that were dismissed, including one by the state GOP that sought to determine whether voting machines were hacked.

The state’s election results were certified a week ago, showing Biden won Arizona. The Electoral College is scheduled to meet on Dec. 14.