PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona's Senator-Elect Mark Kelly announced his 13-person bipartisan transition team.
The transition time will work to create advisory groups for the first 100 days off office, according to a press release from Kelly's team.
The team is made up of Arizona leaders. The co-chairs include Sharon Harper and Luis Heredia.
Here are the list of members:
- David Adame, President and CEO of Chicanos Por La Causa
- Ron Barber, Former U.S. House Member from Arizona
- Yolanda Bejarano, Communications Workers of America
- Coral Evans, Mayor of Flagstaff
- Dr. Joe Gerald, Associate Professor & Program Director, Public Health Policy & Management at University of Arizona
- Luther Lee, Member of the Navajo Nation, Tribal Director for Rep. Tom O’Halleran
- Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Ted Maxwell, President/CEO, Southern Arizona Leadership Council
- Diane McCarthy, Director, Business Partnerships/Legislative Affairs at West-MEC
- Bill McDonald, Rancher, founding Executive Director of Malpai Borderlands Group
- Sarah Porter, Director, Kyl Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University
- Blanca Varela, District Director for Rep. O’Halleran, Pinal County Resident
Kelly can take office as soon as Arizona's election results have been certified because he will be taking over the late John McCain's spot.