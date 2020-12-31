PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- State GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward has joined Texas Representative Louie Gohmert in suing Vice-President Mike Pence.
The litigation is the latest effort to change the presidential election results in favor of President Donald Trump, citing general concerns over election integrity. Called "the Pence card" on social media, there is a continued belief among some Trump voters that on January 6, 2021, the vice-president can accept or reject the electoral college results as he sees fit.
Thomas Volgy, Ph.D., is a Professor of Political Science in the School of Government and Public Policy at the University of Arizona. He joined Good Morning Arizona to discuss the merits. Professor Volgy says there is no chance the effort could work but has discussed with his students that the effort is damaging the public trust in the system and sowing even deeper seeds of division.