8:45 p.m.
AP has called the following races:
Ann Kirkpatrick, Dem, nominated U.S. House, District 2, Arizona.
Delina DiSanto, Dem, nominated U.S. House, District 4, Arizona.
8:19 p.m.
Martha McSally wins Republican Senate primary in Arizona, per AP. She faced Daniel McCarthy as a challenger. Read more about this race.
8:00 p.m.
7:00 p.m.
6:45 p.m.
6:30 p.m.
Polls close in 30 minutes in Arizona.