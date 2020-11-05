PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Maricopa County judge declined to make a ruling Thursday on a legal case spurred by the Election Day controversy that's become known in Arizona as "Sharpie-gate."

Instead, Judge Margaret Mahoney asked lawyers from both sides to confer and come back to her with a proposed plan of action on Friday by 11:30 a.m.

Thursday afternoon's virtual hearing came after attorneys for a voter filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County and a number of County officials, saying her in-person vote had not been properly counted. According to the lawsuit, voter Laurie Aguilera said poll workers gave her a Sharpie to fill out her ballot, but the ballot didn't register. She says poll workers then refused to give her a new one.

Many voters have claimed that when they voted in person on Tuesday and filled out their ballot with a Sharpie provided by poll workers, the ink bled and the ballots did not register and were not counted. Attorneys also argued that in-person ballots had been printed on thinner paper than the mail-in ballots.

The complaint, which was filed in Superior Court, states that Arizona elections should ensure the "maximum degree of correctness, impartiality and uniformity of procedures," but that "the provision of a sharpie as a marking device fails to satisfy these requirements." It goes on to say that the plaintiffs "did not realize their ballots would not be properly read or would be read as spoiled until their ballots were cast."

Following numerous questions from voters about Sharpie issues at the polls, Arizona's Family had reached out to Erika Flores, spokeswoman for the Maricopa County Elections Department on Wednesday. Flores said voters could use one of three types of writing utensils to cast their ballots: a black pen, a blue pen or a sharpie. Flores says the new tabulation equipment counts votes in a such a way that bleed-throughs are not a problem. "I am not aware of any ballots that have been canceled because of the use of Sharpies," Flores said.

Claim that Sharpie pens ruin Arizona ballots misses the mark As states across the U.S. release vote totals for the presidential election, some social media users are falsely claiming that ballots are being invalidated in Arizona. The supposed culprit: Sharpie markers.

In fact, according to the Maricopa County Elections Department, "Sharpie markers are recommended by the manufacturer of Maricopa County's vote tabulation machines as the preferred way to mark ballots for use in those machines."

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has also assured the public that ALL votes would be counted, no matter what kind of pen was used, even a sharpie.

The Arizona Democratic Party and the Republican National Committee have also both filed motions to intervene in the lawsuits.

So what's next?

At the end of Thursday's hearing, Judge Mahoney ordered lawyers from both parties to submit to court, no later than 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, what they want to see scheduled and when. She said in the interest of time, they should keep their submissions brief. "Shorter and more concise is better than long," she said.

Meantime, Arizona's ballots are still being counted. Our state remains too close to call in most media projections, but AP called Biden as the winner early Wednesday.

