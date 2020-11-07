PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden celebrated the historic win on Saturday. Arizona's Family spoke with Phoenix residents who said they are finally breathing a sigh of relief following a contentious race.

"I am so excited! At first, I started crying, not because of tears of happiness, but tears of grief for the last four years that really dragged me down and threatened the LGBT community," said Scott Stoval.

President-elect Joe Biden seeks to unite nation with victory speech President-elect Joe Biden spoke to a deeply divided nation tonight, making a plea for unity and understanding after four years of turmoil and conflict fomented by President Donald Trump, who showed no indication Saturday that he plans to concede and continued to push the falsehood that he had won the election.

Chairwoman of the Arizona Democratic Party, Felecia Rotellini, said she is proud of voter turnout, pointing to Latino and Independent voters who came out strong for Biden. Even Republicans in the state are celebrating the win after crossing party lines this election.

"You have to compete for my vote now. You can't just depend on my vote because I have an 'R' behind my registration," said Bettina Nava, an Arizona Republican who voted for Biden.

Politics aside, Saturday marked a huge moment in history with Kamala Harris, breaking the glass ceiling and becoming the first woman and woman of color Vice President-elect.

"I have been watching all of the young women who are so enthused and realizing they have a role model in the white house," said Rotellini.

Biden supports said they are now looking ahead and excited for the President-elect to get to work on issues like the pandemic and health care.